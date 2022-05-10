Fazl presents ‘charge- sheet’ against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Monday, taking to task former prime minister (PM) Imran Khan for his three and a half years of rule and recent statements against state institutions, has presented a charge sheet against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman alleging that Imran Khan, in reality, has played the role of Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq for Pakistan.

In a statement issued by the JUI media cell here, Rehman further said that Khan was worried about not fulfilling his agenda against Pakistan as the parliament of Pakistan did not allow him to do so and threw him out of government.

“The people have ousted him from power through parliament as a revenge now he has started defaming Pakistan all over the world as per his set agenda,” Maulana said.

He further said that the PTI chairman during three and a half years’ rule ravaged the country. Destroyed the country economically, and morally, and left it alone at the diplomatic level. The JUI chief, who is also the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that Khan wants to get power again, so that he can complete his unfinished agenda.

The purpose of Khan’s non-stop statements against the top military leadership was to divide the army, saying, “We have disagreed with the opinion of any individual of the institution or any of its initiatives but we have always respected the army as a defence institution,” he said.

Rehman further said that after being ousted from power through a no-confidence vote, Khan started making anti-state statements which are aimed at creating chaos in the country. He accused that an elite class lobby was supporting Khan.

The PDM chief said, “We will not allow anyone to destroy the country and its institutions. We will protect the institutions of the beloved homeland and its geographical borders”.

Khan tried to split the Islamic Summit and now he wants to divide the defence establishment with the support of “a certain lobby” which is a matter of serious concern, he claimed.

During his rule, he broke the record of corruption in three and a half years and international organizations are witnesses to it, Maulana accused the PTI chief.

For the first time in the 74-year history of Pakistan, an American national was made the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and thus, handed over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that with the help of certain quarters, Khan was trying to come back to power just to fulfil his “unfinished agenda of destroying the existence of Pakistan” which will not be allowed at any cost, the JUI chief said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022