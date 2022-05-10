Shashpar glacial outburst flood: G-B CM assesses damage, reviews rehab works

GILGIT: A high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid to assess the damage and rehabilitation works following the Shashpar Glacier burst.

Provincial Home Secretary gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that a steel bridge should be constructed immediately in place of Hassanabad Bridge with the help of NHA. He said the relief process in the affected families should also be expedited. He said the Chairman NHA had promised to construct RCC Bridge in Hassanabad within six months.

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said Pakistan’s major glaciers were located in G-B due to which G-B was most at risk of global warming. He said that an international conference of experts would be held to prevent the effects of climate change and protect glaciers. He also directed the home secretary to prepare a detailed report on the damages and causes of glacier burst.

A committee comprising Provincial Secretary Home, Secretary Construction and GBDMA was constituted which will report on a daily basis.