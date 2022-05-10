ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
PFA issues notices to 44 ice factories

Recorder Report 10 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its inspection campaign of ice factories across the Punjab.

On Monday, PFA’s enforcement teams closed down the production of two ice factories and imposed hefty fines on six food business operators besides issuing warning notices for improvement to 44 others.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that PFA inspected over 116 locations to check the production of ice including 47 ice factories in Multan, 32 in Muzaffargarh, 12 in Gujranwala, 11 in Sargodha, three in Faisalabad, two in Sahiwal, one in Rawalpindi and eight in Lahore division.

He said that PFA imposed emergency prohibition orders on ice factories over non-compliance of the authority instructions and using substandard water to produce the ice. He said that the raiding teams also witnessed the usage of rusty ice blocks and the worst condition of hygiene. Jadoon said that it is compulsory for ice factories to install RO plants and use filtered water to prepare ice.

