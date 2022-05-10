ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Pakistan

LG polls from June 26: Sindh CS assures ECP of all required facilities

Recorder Report 10 May, 2022

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that the Sindh Government would provide all possible facilities to the Election Commission for holding transparent elections in the province.

This he said during a meeting with Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan on Monday. The meeting discussed the agenda of local body elections and by-elections of NA-240 Korangi.

In the meeting, the Provincial Election Commissioner said that after the death of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, the seat of Korangi 240 was vacant on which by-elections are scheduled to be held on June 16, 2022.

He further informed that the Local Body elections in the province will be held in two phases.

In 1st phase, elections will be held in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions on 26th June 2022 while in the second phase, Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will have local body elections on July 24, 2022.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that CCTV cameras would be installed at the most sensitive polling stations and all facilities would be provided to the Election Commission for transparent elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

