KCA concerned at growing water shortages in Sindh, Punjab

LAHORE: Khawaja M Zubair, Chairman, The Karachi Cotton Association has expressed his serious concerns over the acute shortage of Canal Water in many areas of Southern Punjab and Sindh, as reported, resulting in sowing of cotton crop in these areas is badly affected in the eve when the country is facing extreme shortage of cotton since last 03-04 years due to devastating failure of cotton crop.

Therefore, the local textile mills are compelled to import raw cotton from abroad to meet their rising requirement of raw material to keep their mills operational.

Khawaja M Zubair, Chairman, The Karachi Cotton Association, therefore, urges upon the Federal Government, Governments of the Punjab and Sindh to kindly look into this serious problem in the best interest of cotton economy and cotton farmers of the Southern Punjab and Sindh and take all possible measures on war footing basis to ensure supply of adequate/much needed Canal Water to the affected areas of Southern Punjab and Sindh. This would help the Farmers to cultivate Kharif crops especially cotton crop as per schedule.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022