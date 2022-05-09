ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.83%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.87%)
FFL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.79%)
FNEL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.28%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.68%)
KEL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.95%)
KOSM 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.16%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.97%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.52%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.6%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-10.11%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-7.07%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.48%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -173.8 (-3.87%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -1002.7 (-6.24%)
KSE100 43,393 Decreased By -1447.7 (-3.23%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -622.1 (-3.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Bank approves $150mn food security loan for Lebanon

Reuters 09 May, 2022

BEIRUT: The World Bank on Monday approved a $150 million loan to help Lebanon fund wheat imports and keep bread prices stable for nine months, the country’s economy minister told Reuters.

The program, known as the Lebanon Wheat Supply Emergency Response Project, still needs approval by the country’s cabinet and parliament, said Amin Salam.

A World Bank spokesperson said the loan aimed to “finance immediate wheat imports to avoid the disruption in supply over the short term and help secure affordable bread for poor and vulnerable households including… refugees in Lebanon.”

Lebanon is heavily reliant on food imports and pays for them in dollars, which have become increasingly difficult to obtain since its economy crashed in 2019.

Poorest nations: World Bank planning new $170bn crisis fund

Since then, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value while food prices have gone up more than 11-fold, according to the World Food Programme.

The bread shortage has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which supplies most of Lebanon’s wheat, and by Beirut’s inability to store wheat reserves since its largest silos were destroyed in the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

World Bank Lebanon Beirut World Food Programme Wheat Supply Emergency Response Project food security loan

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank approves $150mn food security loan for Lebanon

IMF will link release of funds to increase in income taxes, subsidy removal: Shaukat Tarin

Imran Khan targeting institutions that supported him: PM Shehbaz

Rupee continues to fall, inches towards its all-time low against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

OGDCL, POL get provisional award for new exploration block in Balochistan

Pakistan detects first case of new Omicron sub-variant

PM Shehbaz demands formulation of strategy to address economic woes

Sri Lanka PM quits after supporters run riot

Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Read more stories