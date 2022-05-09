ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.83%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-8.87%)
FFL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.79%)
FNEL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.28%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.68%)
KEL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.95%)
KOSM 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.16%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.97%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.52%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.6%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-10.11%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-7.07%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-6.48%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-5.06%)
WAVES 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.98%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,323 Decreased By -173.8 (-3.87%)
BR30 15,055 Decreased By -1002.7 (-6.24%)
KSE100 43,393 Decreased By -1447.7 (-3.23%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -622.1 (-3.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

David Beckham, Michelle Obama amongst celebrities spotted at Miami Grand Prix

BR Web Desk 09 May, 2022
Tom Brady with David Beckham at the Miami Grand Prix. Photo: Reuters
Tom Brady with David Beckham at the Miami Grand Prix. Photo: Reuters

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix drew plenty celebrities and sports personalities, as it witnessed reigning champion, Max Verstappen come in first place for Red Bull, reported The National.

From the sporting world, NBA legend Michael Jordan, Grand Slam champions Serena and Venus Williams, former England captain David Beckham, former tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro and NFL star Tom Brady amongst others were in attendance, lending the sporting event much credence.

Thousands of fans packed the stands, and were treated to an entertaining race which saw reigning world champion Max Verstappen lead Red Bull to victory. Verstappen held off a late onslaught from Charles Leclerc, who finished second, with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz coming in third.

Unfortunately F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was not to be seen in the top three, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez finishing fourth along with Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Amongst celebrities, Hollywood’s Matt Damon, Ashton Kutcher and pop star Pharrell Williams joined in on the action-packed Grand Prix weekend.

Held at the Miami International Autodrome, this is not the first high-profile event to be held in recent years. Miami has been hosting Art Basel for years, one of the most reputed events on the international art calendar. It has also recently seen a resurgence in design and architecture, with the construction and revival of areas such as the Design District, Wynwood along with drawing celebrity chefs and former wall street individuals to the city.

Verstappen beats Leclerc to win first Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen F1 Miami Grand Prix

Comments

1000 characters

David Beckham, Michelle Obama amongst celebrities spotted at Miami Grand Prix

IMF will link release of funds to increase in income taxes, subsidy removal: Shaukat Tarin

Rupee continues to fall, inches towards its all-time low against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders ban on sugar export

OGDCL, POL get provisional award for new exploration block in Balochistan

Pakistan detects first case of new Omicron sub-variant

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Sri Lanka PM quits after supporters run riot

Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns

PM Shehbaz demands formulation of strategy to address economic woes

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Read more stories