David Beckham, Michelle Obama amongst celebrities spotted at Miami Grand Prix

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix drew plenty celebrities and sports personalities, as it witnessed reigning champion, Max Verstappen come in first place for Red Bull, reported The National.

From the sporting world, NBA legend Michael Jordan, Grand Slam champions Serena and Venus Williams, former England captain David Beckham, former tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro and NFL star Tom Brady amongst others were in attendance, lending the sporting event much credence.

Thousands of fans packed the stands, and were treated to an entertaining race which saw reigning world champion Max Verstappen lead Red Bull to victory. Verstappen held off a late onslaught from Charles Leclerc, who finished second, with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz coming in third.

Unfortunately F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was not to be seen in the top three, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez finishing fourth along with Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Amongst celebrities, Hollywood’s Matt Damon, Ashton Kutcher and pop star Pharrell Williams joined in on the action-packed Grand Prix weekend.

Held at the Miami International Autodrome, this is not the first high-profile event to be held in recent years. Miami has been hosting Art Basel for years, one of the most reputed events on the international art calendar. It has also recently seen a resurgence in design and architecture, with the construction and revival of areas such as the Design District, Wynwood along with drawing celebrity chefs and former wall street individuals to the city.

