ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.67%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-8.37%)
FFL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.39%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.13%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-10.81%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.65%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.76%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.84%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.46%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
PRL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.41%)
PTC 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.29%)
TELE 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.2%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-9.91%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.11%)
TRG 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-6.03%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-5.26%)
WAVES 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.26%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.39%)
YOUW 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.96%)
BR100 4,312 Decreased By -183.9 (-4.09%)
BR30 15,066 Decreased By -992 (-6.18%)
KSE100 43,301 Decreased By -1539.8 (-3.43%)
KSE30 16,511 Decreased By -637.7 (-3.72%)
World

Putin ‘mirroring fascism’ of 77 years ago, UK’s Wallace says

Reuters 09 May, 2022

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his generals are mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago and their invasion of Ukraine dishonours its military past, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

In a speech to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day parade commemorating the end of the World War Two, Wallace said the Russian generals were as complicit as their president, and should face court martial.

“Through the invasion of Ukraine, Putin and his inner circle of generals are now mirroring fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago, repeating the errors of the last century’s totalitarian regime,” he said.

Wallace was speaking as Putin addressed the massed ranks of service personnel on Red Square on the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, evoking the memory of Soviet heroism to urge his army towards victory in Ukraine.

Britain has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine’s efforts to resist what Putin calls a “special operation” to disarm its smaller neighbour and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by Russia.

Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing

Referring to Russian generals, Wallace said: “For them and for Putin there can be no victory day, only dishonour and surely defeat in Ukraine.”

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Ben Wallace Russia’s Victory Day parade

