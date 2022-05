HANOI: Vietnam exported 2.06 million tonnes of rice valued at $1 billion in the first four months this year, up 4.8% in terms of volume but down 5.7% in terms of value from a year earlier, government data released on Monday showed.

Asia rice: Strong demand from Asia, Africa lift Indian prices

Rice exports in April rose 4.6% from March to 555,769 tonnes, valued at $275 million, the Customs Department said in a report.