People cannot be misled by ‘save Gogi movement’, Marriyum tells IK

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan cannot divert attention or mislead people with, what she called, his “save Gogi movement.”

Speaking at Lahore Press Club shortly after Imran Khan addressed a rally in Abbottabad, Marriyum said that Imran Khan had used “filthy” language once again.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said under Imran Khan’s rule journalists faced the worst curbs in the history of Pakistan for four years. His government forced several TV programs to be taken off air while several journalists were shot, she said.

The information minister used strong words against Imran Khan and attacked his government’s performance, saying that he was responsible for high food and energy prices.

She said that Imran Khan must answer for burdening the people of Pakistan. “The Farah Gogi movement that was launched from Mianwali yesterday, you cannot use it to divert attention from your performance. Everyone is asking who Farah Gogi is, who robbed the province of Punjab with both hands where you had installed a deaf and dumb chief minister,” she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that Farah Gogi fled Pakistan after accumulating billions of rupees.

She said all of the benamidars who acted on Imran Khan’s instruction would be held accountable. You may be happy with ‘Farah Gogi movement’ but people of Pakistan are asking other questions, she said.

The information minister also called out Imran Khan for his claims about an alleged US backed “conspiracy” to ouster him and said “what nuclear bomb you made” or launched development projects that the US conspired against him.

She said the real conspiracy against Pakistan was hatched by Imran Khan who received foreign funding.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan feared that Shehbaz Sharif would improve the situation of the country and this was the reason he was seeking early elections.