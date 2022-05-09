Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

ITP intensifies crackdown against CNG cylinder-fitted vehicles

NNI 09 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The details Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken special measures to ensure safety of lives and property of motorcyclists and other citizens and to keep them safe from any mishaps.

It has been decided to intensify legal action more strict and effective against the vehicles without fitness certificates and gas fitted cylinder public service vehicles, in order to reduce accidents as much as possible and keep traffic flow smooth.

SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal has strictly directly in-charges of all zones to take strict legal action and imposed heavy fines against vehicles without fitness certificates and gas fitted cylinders public service vehicles. He also directed them to lock the illegals Vehicles at police stations and no concessions should be made in this regard.

He also said that special enforcement teams from Islamabad Traffic Police have been formed to take effective and intensify action against vehicles without fitness certificates and gas fitted cylinders public service vehicles at lorry depots, bus stops, wagon stops and various places in the jurisdiction of Federal Capital.

On this occasion, SSP Traffic said that safety of life and property of the citizens and providing all possible transport facilities are the foremost priorities of Islamabad Traffic Police, strict legal action will be taken against those violating traffic rules and affecting the flow of traffic in order to reduce accidents as much as possible and keep traffic flow smooth.

