Shisper glacier flooding: Alternative route selected for traffic

GILGIT: The local administration is taking steps for an alternative route after closure of the Hunza-Karakoram Highway owing to glacial flooding in the area.

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) occurred in Hunza’s Hassanabad village Saturday after the lake formed over the Shisper Glacier started discharging massive water owing to premature melting. The Karakoram Highway has been closed after an RCC bridge built at Hassanabad village, was damaged yesterday owing to the glacial flooding.

SP Hunza has said that the decision has been taken to pass the vehicles through the alternate route of Nagar. Big vehicles except coasters will not be allowed to pass through the alternate route. The coasters will also be allowed to pass through within specific time.

After closure of Karakoram Highway only small vehicles are being allowed to run on the alternate road.