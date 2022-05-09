Concern voiced over price hike in country

ISLAMABAD: Inflation in Pakistan is touching its new peak as the price of lemons has overtaken the meat rate, it has been reported on Sunday. As per details, the bachat bazaars in the country, which are set up to provide relief to the masses against rising inflation, have also failed to provide cheap goods to the people.

Sources said that the price of lemons has gone up to Rs 1,200 per kg. In the days of Eidul Fitr, the price of the commodity was Rs 1,000 per kg.