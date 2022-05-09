Maryam to address rally in Swabi on 11th

PESHAWAR: Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chhota Lahore, in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

In this connection, Amir Muqam, the prime minister’s adviser on political affairs and president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of PML-N, paid a visit to Swabi on Sunday.

During his visit, Amir Muqam visited the cricket ground in tehsil headquarters of Chhota Lahore, where the PML-N vice president, federal ministers and other central and provincial leaders of the party will be addressing their party’s workers and supporters on Wednesday afternoon.

After inspecting the proposed venue, the PM’s adviser termed it suitable for the public meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The ground is spread over 400 kanals. Later, the adviser chaired a meeting at which arrangements for the proposed meeting were reviewed. Among those who attended the meeting were PML-N’s district president for Swabi Haji Shiraz Khan, general secretary Babar Saleem, tehsil president Malik Abdul Ahad, Haji Iftikhar Khan, Haji Dildar Khan, Syed Ali Shah Gilani, and Mohammad Adil.

