‘Azadi March’: PTI leader Shafqat issues ‘warning’ to ‘imported government’

Recorder Report 09 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood has warned that the country would be paralysed if the incumbent ‘imported’ government tried to create any hurdle in the way of their planned long march towards the federal capital.

“We are warning this imported government that if any effort is made to stop our Azadi March towards Islamabad then we will paralyze the whole country,” declared Shafqat while addressing a press conference along with senior party leaders here on Sunday.

“We are peaceful people and let us come to the federal capital peacefully,” he said, adding that they have finalised all the necessary preparations for the march. He said internal characters thrown out elected PTI government by perusing an ‘international conspiracy’.

He stressed that they would not sit idle until the ouster of the present ‘imported’ government, adding that the only solution to the current political crisis is fresh and free-and-fair elections, which are not possible under the present chief election commissioner.

He said the government, particularly PML-N, has no idea how much people would join their long march from Punjab province. He claimed that they are taking to the streets for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile, the PTI Punjab president while presiding over a session of the party’s advisory council to review preparations for the Azadi March expressed that the march would prove a milestone for the freedom and sovereignty of Pakistan. The meeting also discussed in detail how to counter possible moves of the government to stop their activists from marching on to Islamabad.

