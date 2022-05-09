Peshawar: record hike in prices of live chicken/meat witnessed

PESHAWAR: A record increase in prices of live chicken/meat was detected in the local markets during a survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday, while those of essential food commodities — including vegetables, pulses, fruits, flour, and sugar — registered a mixed trend.

The survey revealed that the price of live chicken/meat has increased considerably as it is now being sold at Rs 326 per kilogram as compared to Rs 256 per kg last week.

Farm eggs are being sold at Rs 120-130 and Rs 150 per dozen in the retail market. According to the survey, the price of tomatoes has decreased as it is being sold at Rs 100 per kilogram. It was selling at Rs 200-250 per kg last week.

The price of ginger is still high as it is available at Rs 400 per kg, while garlic is being sold at Rs 150-250 per kilogram.

However, the price of onion has increased to Rs 70-80 per kilogram, showing an increase of Rs 20 per kg as compared to the previous week. It was selling at a price of Rs 60 per kg only a few days ago.

Cucumber is being sold at Rs 50-60 per kilogram, green-chilli at Rs 120-150 per kg, and lemon at Rs 150-200 per kg.

Peas are being sold at Rs 250 per kilogram, capsicum at Rs 150 per kg, French beans at Rs 200-250 per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs 100-120 per kg, arvi at Rs 130-150 per kg, red-coloured potatoes at Rs 80 per kg, white-coloured potatoes at Rs 60 per kg, lady finger at Rs 120 per kg, tinda at Rs 80 per kg, long gourd at Rs 80 per kg, brinjal at Rs 60 per kg, cabbage at Rs 100 per kg, and cauliflower at Rs 120 per kg. Spinach is available at Rs 15-20 per bundle.

The prices of fresh milk and yogurt are still on the higher side as they are being sold for Rs 150 per litre and Rs 160 per kg, respectively.

The price of packed/dried milk has largely remained unchanged, with branded items fetching higher prices.

The survey revealed that the prices of fruits are generally declining.

Bananas are now being sold from Rs 70 to Rs 100 per dozen against the earlier prices of Rs 180-200 per dozen. Iranian apples are available at Rs 200-250 against the earlier price of Rs 300-350 per kg. Apples imported from Afghanistan are being sold at Rs 150 per kilogram, while locally produced green-coloured apples (Quetta) are available at Rs 100-120 per kg.

Melon is being sold at Rs 60-100 per kg against the earlier price of Rs 150 per kg, and watermelon at Rs 60 per kg against the previous price of Rs 100 per kg. Muskmelon is being sold at Rs 200-250 per piece, strawberry at Rs 150-200 per kg, and pomegranate at Rs 180-200 per kg.

The price of sugar has remained stable in the local market as the commodity is available at Rs 90 per kilogram while a price of Rs 70 per kg has been fixed for Utility Stores.

Likewise, the prices of cooking oil and ghee of different brands and quality have remained unchanged in the local market.

Confectionery items are being sold at high rates, with the bakers claiming the prices of Maida, ghee, etc are still high.

As per the survey, prices of flour have remained unchanged as a 20-kg bag of it is being sold at Rs 1200-1300, while bronze-coloured flour is available at Rs 1,150 per 20-kg bag.

One kilogram of good quality rice (sela) is available at Rs 180 while broken rice is being sold at Rs 110-120 per kg.

Dal mash is priced at Rs 300-320 per kg, white channa (big size) at Rs 300-350 per kg, small-size white channa at Rs 200-250 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 260 per kg, dal channa at Rs 200 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 240 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 200 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 180 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 120 per kg, and moong at Rs 200 per kg.

