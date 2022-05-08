Imran Khan vows to bring two million people to Islamabad

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to bring over two million people to Islamabad to protest against the alleged “foreign conspiracy” to remove him from the office through a no-trust vote, Aaj News reported.

“I believe that more than two million people will march towards Islamabad when I give protest call to my nation after May 20, no matter how many containers, how many hurdles this “imported government” erects,” Imran Khan said while addressing a large public gathering in Abottabad.

Criticizing the government, Khan said that a country is destroyed when big criminals are made prime ministers, while they continue to loot the country and the people.

“Nowhere in the world, you will see a prime minister who is on bail, a chief minister who’s on bail. They’re both money launderers.”

He further said that wherever the turncoats will go, slogans of treachery will be heard. “Even the school children now know who a turncoat is,” he said.

Criticizing the government, he said: "Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq became part of the foreign conspiracy to remove his elected government."

Will give call for Islamabad long march after May 20: Imran Khan

He said that the US wanted him removed because he was not ready to sacrifice his own people for their war.

“My policy is not to sacrifice our people for anyone. 80,000 Pakistanis were martyred in the American war," he said adding "billions of dollars were lost for nothing.”

Imran Khan stated that he will never sacrifice the interests of Pakistan for America.

The PTI chairman thanked the workers for the warm welcome saying that he has come to them for a special purpose.

"This nation will never accept the robbers who came to power through an American conspiracy," he further alleged.