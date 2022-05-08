Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light oil price to Asia, Europe in June

Reuters 08 May, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s lowered the price of its Arab Light crude grade to Asia and Europe for the month of June, according to a pricing document released by oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday.

The price of the Arab Light benchmark sold in the United States in June was unchanged from the previous month, at $5.65 per barrel above the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).

Arab Light sold in June in the Far East was priced $4.40 per barrel above the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, compared to a price differential of +$9.35 in May.

Also read

Oil rises 2pc, set for another weekly rise on supply concerns

Top oil producers agree on modest supply boost amid demand concerns

For buyers in northwest Europe, the Arab Light price differential versus the ICE Brent was +$2.10 per barrel in June compared to +$4.60 in May, according to the document.

The world’s top oil exporter had raised crude prices for all regions in May, with those to Asia hitting all-time highs, as fears of disruption in Russian oil and gas supplies caused jitters in international energy markets.

Saudi Arabia Europe Asian markets Oil prices Arab Light crude grade

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light oil price to Asia, Europe in June

PM Shehbaz orders immediate relief measures after GB lake outburst flooding

Imran Khan vows to bring two million people to Islamabad

Budget: fixed tax scheme for small traders very likely

Import of 3MMTs of wheat: PPRA Board for exempting MNFS&R from rules

Withholding agents: FBR to automate process of tax collection, deposit

'Severe heatwave' set to grip entire Sindh from May 11

Saudi king admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests

Five-day work week: Business community urges SBP to revisit its decision

UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore

Read more stories