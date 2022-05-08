PM Shehbaz inaugurates Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated the Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Shehbaz lauded the hospital’s vision of providing affordable healthcare to people. “I believe the generous people who have contributed to this hospital have earned their place in this world and in heaven.”

He also expressed confidence in the administration of the hospital, saying that they will “serve suffering humanity.”

“Those who can afford the treatment will pay their expenses but people in need will be provided with free or partially free of cost treatments, through subsidization and donation funds,” the premier added.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to those who took part in this noble cause, saying they will be rewarded with Allah's blessings as millions of patients will benefit.

He said that the active participation of the private sector in the provision of high-standard health care to patients is a good omen.

The premier said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) shared a similar vision when the party established the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute with an investment of billions of rupees.

However, he expressed regret over the mismanagement of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute during the previous government's tenure.

"Without going into any kind of blame game, just because it was built under our watch, this hospital that was meant to serve thousands and thousands from all over Pakistan [...] eminent doctors physicians and surgeons came, but what happened after the government changed is a sorrowful tale. I am not here to tell that tale."