'Severe heatwave' set to grip entire Sindh from May 11

A "severe heatwave" is expected to grip Sindh, including Karachi, for nearly a week from May 11 with the temperature projected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the provincial capital, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

The Met department said the weather in Karachi would remain hot next week, adding that the heatwave spell could last till May 16.

"The maximum temperature in Karachi may rise to 40°C and more during May 12 and 14," it said.

Sindh minister urges people to take precautions in view of heat wave

In its heatwave advisory, the Met department said that the temperature in the city would likely be in the range between 35°C and 38°C from May 9 to 10 before intensifying by May 11 to 12.

The PMD also predicted an "extreme heatwave" in other parts of the province.

The Met department said that daytime maximum temperatures in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), Naushero Feroz, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts would rise to 46 to 48 °C.

While in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot districts, the temperatures could peak at 45 °C.

The department warned that "hot and dry" conditions could cause stress on crops, vegetables, and orchards, and increase energy demands.

It advised the public to avoid open sun exposure as much as possible, especially during peak hours (11 am to 4 pm).

Last week, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon advised citizens to adopt the precautionary measures in view of the heat wave alert, and avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily.

The minister said the provincial government had already directed all the district administrations to make arrangements and allocate special wards in hospitals and healthcare centers for those affected by the heatwave.