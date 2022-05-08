BRT projects to be completed on war footing basis: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon Saturday said that all BRT projects of Karachi would be completed on war-footing to resolve the longstanding transportation issue of the cosmopolitan city.

He added that Sindh Mass Transit Authority has been directed to setup camp office at the depot of Abdul Sattar Edhi (orange line) and work 24 seven to complete its remaining work by 30 May, positively.

The Minister said this while talking to media on the occasion of his visit to BRT Orange Line on Saturday. He said that officers of Sindh Mass Transit Authority have been directed to bring their suit cases and cloths here at camp office at BRT Depot to monitor the pace of work round the clock.

He said he would himself visit the project thrice a week to review its progress. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah have given special instructions to resolve the long standing issue of mass transit of Karachi.

He said that PPP has taken lot of steps to resolve it and solve the transport situation in our metropolis. Former Provincial Ministers of Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Syed Owais Shah took commendable efforts in this regard.

He added that our leadership has directed to complete the work of years in months and those of months in days, he added and said that Sindh government will provide all possible assistance and full security to the BRT orange line contractors.

He said that completion of all BRT projects of Karachi is top mission of PPP’s Sindh government adding that he has held long meeting on BRT projects with Sindh Mass Transit Authority official the other day and today visiting the its site to review and witness physical progress of the project.

He also informed that meeting on BRT Red line has also been convened on coming Wednesday. He informed that Abdul Sattar Edhi (orange line) is people’s project as Sindh government delivering a gift to the city of Karachi in a month time.

He said that BRT orange line has been named after Abdul Sattar Edhi, which is about four kilometers long from Orangi Town to Nazimabad Board Office where it will connect to the Green Line.

Its 98 percent work has been completed and this is entirely a project of Sindh government, which is being fully funded by Sindh government with a cost of Rs 4.290 billion.

The project is being implemented by Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited, a federal government owned company, while Nespak is serving as a consultant in the project. He added that 20 buses of Orange Line project are arriving at Karachi port on May 11.

After which the necessary operation of the port will be completed in few days to reach BRT depot. He said that one week time period has been fixed for test trials of buses on BRT. In response to a question, he said that Imran Khan is in state of mourning adding the person who remains in state of mourning loses its consciousness.

Mega corruption scandals to surface against Imran Khan that’s why he (Imran) is trying to spread chaos in the country to divert attention of general public. He added that ousted Imran Niazi regime have left huge economic crises which could lead to major challenges for country, if not corrected.

He said that arrogance nature of Imran Khan caused irreparable damage to country. He said that present coalition government is trying hard to overcome the situation and steer the country out of economic challenges.

The Minister advised Imran Khan to apologize the nation for his mistakes and mismanagement of country’s affairs and try to correct his mistakes and prepare for next general election.

He said that Imran Khan has given dangerous advice to his workers to take law into their hands against the deviant members of Parliament to give them lesson in the public gathering the other day. It is alarming call to political workers. If implement, it could cause great loss.

He added that every political party has strength and political power. No one will be allowed to spread chaos in the country. He said that Imran Khan should not try to become Baal Thackeray. He said that Imran Niazi had also threatened and trying to pressurize the Election Commission to take a decision against the 20 deviant members.

He said that Imran Khan had met members of PML-N and they were called Bani Gala. He said PTI itself started to get support of members of other political parties then it was correct in front of them. When others do what PTI does it is incorrect and against the norms Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Altaf Sario, Orange Line Consultant and contractors inspected the tracks and stations of BRT Orange Line.

On the occasion, he directed to install Railings on the walls for safety of public at the stations constructed at the height/elevation.