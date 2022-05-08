Brecorder Logo
Xiaomi accuses Indian agency of ‘physical violence’ threats during probe

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has alleged its top executives faced threats of “physical violence” and coercion during questioning by India’s financial crime-fighting agency, according to a court filing seen by Reuters.

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate warned the company’s former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, and current Chief Financial Officer Sameer B.S. Rao, and their families of “dire consequences” if they did not submit statements as desired by the agency, Xiaomi’s filing dated May 4 stated.

After the Reuters story was published, the Enforcement Directorate issued a statement saying Xiaomi’s allegations were “untrue and baseless” and company executives had deposed “voluntarily in the most conducive environment”.

