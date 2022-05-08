Power-sharing formula finalised with PPP: PML-N nominates Baligh for Punjab governorship

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is learnt to have finalized the power sharing formula and has also withdrawn from the demand of Punjab governorship.

A high-level delegation of PPP comprising National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Hassan Murtaza met Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to finalise matters concerning the Punjab government.

During the meeting, views were exchanged over current situation in Punjab and steps taken by Omar Sarfraz Cheema. Sources claimed that the PPP had demanded three ministries, two slots of special assistants to CM and two parliamentary secretaries. In the meeting, both the PPP and PML-N leaders expressed their resolve to work for the development of the people of the province, the sources added.

CM Hamza Shehbaz assured his full support to the PPP delegation and said that both parties have to work together for the development of province.

In a major development, the PML-N has picked PML-N leader Baligh-ur-Rehman for the slot of Punjab Governor. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has moved a summary to President seeking appointment of Baligh-ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab, the sources said.

Rehman has also served as minister for federal education and professional training in former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018. He was elected Member of National Assembly on PML-N ticket for the first time in 2008 and then in 2013.

The sources in the PML-N claimed that discussion to finalise the names for Punjab cabinet was under way but the new cabinet take oath after the PML-N nominees for the governor takes charge.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had moved a summary for Omar Cheema’s removal to President Arif Alvi on April 16.

