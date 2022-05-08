KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 153,314 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,809 tonnes of import cargo and 32,505 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 153,314 comprised of 49,564 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,019 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,649 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 67,577 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 32,505 tonnes comprised of 17,155 tonnes of containerized cargo and 15,350 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 4816 containers comprising of 3407 containers import and 1409 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 885 of 20’s and 1084 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 177 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 299 of 20’s and 437 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 118 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Saturday.

Nearly, 03 ships namely MSC Malin, Solar Roma and Clemens Schulte have berth at Karachi Port.

Only one ship namely, MSC Iris has sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Around,15 cargoes namely Al Shaffian, Chem Jupiter, KMTC Colombo, Budapest Express, Tarlan, Jannes, Sin Pu Dong, X-press Anglesey, Xin Chang Shu, Thorswind, Oocl Norfolk, Hannah Schulte, Cosco Thailand, Arman 10 and Han Hui were likely to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Chemicals carrier ‘ Southern Xantis’ and Bulk cargo carrier ‘Phaedra’ left the Port on Saturday morning, while three more ships, Fu Quan Shan, Al-Salam-II and MSC Erminia are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 168,819 tonnes, comprising 159,560 tonnes imports cargo and 9,259 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,864 Containers (2,550 TEUs Imports and 314 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Tail Winds, Thassos, La Boheme and Cape Carmel & another ship, Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Soya Bean, Coal, Gas oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at FAP, PIBT, FOTCO, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Saturday, 7th May, while another container vessel ‘KOI’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Sunday, 8th May-2022.

