Lt-Gen Muzammil (retd) describes social media campaign as ‘totally false’

LAHORE: Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) has termed smear campaign against him on social media as “totally false”. Various social media accounts are carrying story about his alleged role in pursuing Ch Pervaiz Elahi to visit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan instead of accepting the offer of Chief Minister Punjab from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD) leadership.

The social media activists are of the view that it was his call to Ch Pervaiz Elahi before he decided to go with Imran Khan instead of Asif Zardari.

Muzammil responded in strong words, saying that it is “totally false and bullshit!” However, he avoided to make any further comment when asked why such a campaign has started against him.

It may be noted that the PTI government had extended the tenure of Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) as Wapda Chairman by five more years. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Water Resources, the extension for another five years had taken effect from August 24, 2021.

Prior to it, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi as federal minister for Water Resources in July 2021. Meanwhile, he resigned on Saturday as the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman after serving in the office for more than five years.

He was first appointed to the post on August 24, 2016, by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif for five years.

Later, the PTI government extended his term for another five years in 2021. He had also made a detailed briefing on the project of Diamir Basha Dam to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 17, 2022. According to the water sector experts, starting of a huge project like Diamir Basha Dam was his big achievement.

