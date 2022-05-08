No one will be allowed to create anarchy, chaos in country: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Slamming Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid for inciting and misleading the public against the government through baseless allegations, Interior Minister said on Saturday the government will not allow anyone to create anarchy and chaos in the country under the guise of long march.

Referring to Imran Khan’s address at Mianwali, Rana Sanaullah, who is also PML-N Punjab president, warned Imran, “If you don’t let go of these tactics and keep encouraging your supporters to disrespect members of other parties, you will face the same fate too. You would not be able to escape from it. This is your misconception that you will be able to cause anarchy or chaos in the country. Nothing will happen.”

Talking to media here today, Rana Sanaullah maintained that Imran Khan’s march was aimed at protecting Farah Khan. “There have been a series of accusations that Usman Buzdar was appointed Punjab chief minister to take instructions from Farah,” he said, adding: “Billions of rupees in postings/transfers were collected and there are transactions that show this money was sent abroad.” He also alleged that Imran Khan’s amnesty scheme was introduced for Farah because she greatly benefitted from it.

Interior Minister lamented that previous government registered fake cases against their opponents and failed badly to prove those cases. However, he said the PML-N respects courts’ verdicts. He asked Imran Khan to respect leadership of other political parties.

The PML-N leader also condemned the recent deplorable incident at Madina Munawara and said that elements involved in that incident have been identified. He asked the PTI to distance itself, condemn and apologise for the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident. He added there was pressure on the government from religious groups to pursue cases for what happened in Saudi Arabia. “But we don’t want this. We want them to at least apologise.”

Rana also criticized Sheikh Rashid for his comments against the government. “You (Sheikh) told people that this march will be bloody. I am warning you to take your words back or I won’t let you step out of your house,” Rana said.

