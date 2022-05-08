International Thalassemia Day today

LAHORE: The International Thalassemia Day will be observed today all over the world including Pakistan. It is celebrated all over the world to raise awareness among general public, health care provider and decision makers to improve the lives and wellbeing of Thalassemia patients all over the world.

The Thalassemia Federation of Pakistan (TFP) in collaboration with Fatimid Foundation Lahore and Punjab Thalassemia and Other Genetic Disorders Prevention & Research Institute (PTGD) organized a seminar to commemorate the International Thalassemia Day 2022 at Fatimid Center Lahore.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Secretary General Thalassemia Federation of Pakistan, said that May 8th is celebrated all over the world as International Thalassemia Day. She said that Thalassemia is a preventable disease and our hope lies in adopting a preventive program on the line pursued by countries like Italy, Cyprus and Iran with either complete control or significant reduction in the births of new Thalassemic Major Children. She further added that the theme of this year International Thalassemia Day is “beware, share. care: working with the global community as one to improve Thalassemia knowledge” is an open call to action to all supporters to promote awareness about Thalassemia and its global impact and share essential information and knowledge to support the best possible health, social and other care of people affected by this disease. With this core message, the national campaign conducted by TFP for many years underscores the value of each individual contribution to reducing the prevalence of Thalassemia, whilst stressing that collective action towards enhancing awareness and understanding of the condition is crucial for its effective treatment.

Col Iftikhar Hayder Naqvi (retd), Administrator Fatimid Foundation, welcomed the event participants and highlighted the significant contribution of NGO’s in improving the services provided to Thalassemia patients and their families in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022