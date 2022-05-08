Minister briefed about SLIC’s performance

KARACHI: The Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday visited State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Karachi office, where he was briefed about the performance of the state-owned insurance corporation.

The Chairman State Life, Shoaib Javed Hussain briefed about the working, functions and performance of State Life and its annual strength of the staff.

The minister accompanied by Federal Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed was informed that The State Life as the largest (AAA rated) insurance company, has achieved remarkable financial-growth and operational-performance reflected by its 2021 full year annual results.