Support for fuel management: Govt in search of a feasible plan

ISLAMABAD: Ministries of Finance, Power and Petroleum have been directed to work out a feasible plan for fuel purchase to end load-shedding in the country and to ensure sustainable power distribution throughout the country.

An official said that in a meeting presided over by finance minister Miftah Ismail ministries were asked to prepare a plan with quantum of funds required for coal, RLNG and RFO and for how long. He further stated that the power division has sought Rs 329 billion in total and the break-up shows that it requires Rs108 billion till May 25, 2022, Rs136 billion till June 7 and another Rs85billion till June 15, 2022, for purchasing furnace oil.

The meeting on funding for power and petroleum sector held at Finance Division was attended by Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State on Petroleum Division Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Secretaries and senior officers.

Finance Minister was briefed on power plants with fuel positions and funds required for an optimal working of these power plants based on coal, RLNG and RFO. A detailed presentation was also given to him on total funds required for fuel including government support for RLNG and RFO from budgeted subsidies.

Load-shedding challenge: Rs329bn is needed: Power Division

The finance minister stated that the present government is cognizant of load-shedding problem and is determined to provide relief to the masses by resolving the menace.

He emphasized that required steps should be undertaken immediately for efficiently reducing the load-shedding.

In this regard, all the three ministers requested Finance, Power and Petroleum Divisions to work out a feasible plan for government’s support for fuel management in order to ensure the smooth and sustainable power distribution throughout the country.

