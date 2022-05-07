Forex reserves fall by $115m

Brecorder Logo
KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves further declined by $115 million during last week.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report issued Friday, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 16.553 billion as of April 30, 2022 compared to $16.668 billion on April 23, 2022.

Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP fall $328mn, now stand at $10.56bn

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves recorded a decline of $ 59 million to $ 10.499 billion, due to external debt payments, down from $ 10.558 billion. Net forex reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 6.054 billion, down $56 million in a week.

