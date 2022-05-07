Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Let us get back to work now,’ tweets PM

APP 07 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: As the four-day Eid holidays ended on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the general public to get into the work mode following their festive time.

“Let us get back to work now,” the prime minister tweeted as the nation celebrated the Eid on the public holidays announced for May 2-5 (Monday-Thursday).

The prime minister hoped that the people would have spent happy times with their loved ones during the Eid holidays besides taking rest.

“Hope you all had a wonderful time with your families during the Eid holidays and rested well,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif, also known as ‘Pakistan Speed’ is recognised for his dedication to work and also for encouraging people to follow the suit.

The prime minister, who spent Eid holidays in Lahore, traveled to Islamabad early on Friday to resume work at his office.

On his way back to work in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz in another tweet mentioned that he was moved by the photographs of Faizan Ahmed by the Lahore Metro site, which inspiringly depicted the stories of citizens.

“Went through this fascinating work of Faizan on my way to Islamabad. He has beautifully captured the stories of the citizens using Lahore Metro for their daily commute,” he wrote.

He shared a photograph of an old couple traveling in Lahore Metro captioned as – “Every two minutes she used to ask her husband – Thak ta nai gy ho? Datta sahib anay wala hai (Are you tired? Don’t worry, we are very close to the shrine of Data Sahib)”.

“It really touched my heart!,” the prime minister said, mentioning the photograph that gave a glimpse of the common people with their hearts exuding simplicity, devotion, and love for the Saint of the city of Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Eid holidays PM tweets

Comments

1000 characters

‘Let us get back to work now,’ tweets PM

Floating solar project: World Bank invites Pakistan to hold talks on $341.5m loan

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

Support for fuel management: Govt in search of a feasible plan

Jul-Apr trade deficit widens 64.79pc to $39.264bn YoY

Broadening the tax base: FBR urged to use data available with PSX

PM takes stock of wheat situation

PM for providing cash credit facilities to PASSCO

Imran embarks upon anti-govt protest streak

Monthly FCA: Nepra raises tariffs of power distributors

Security for CPEC: MoI asked to hold monthly review meetings

Read more stories