Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kamal says ‘looters’ have become more powerful because of IK’s ‘incompetence’

Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that holding local body elections in the absence of local body law means full control of powers and resources by the provincial governments.

He said without full implementation of Article 140A, Pakistan’s problems can neither be solved, nor the country and economy will develop.

The situation in the country is changing very fast. With his ‘incompetence’, Imran Khan has not only made ‘looters’ of national wealth more powerful in the country but has also sold Sindh into the hands of their next generation.

He expressed these views while addressing party office-bearers and workers on the occasion of an Eidul Fitr party held at Pakistan House.

President PSP Anis Kaim Khani and other key officials were also present.

Kamal further said that Imran Khan has unfortunately made mockery of the State of Madinah of the beloved Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The state of Madinah is not the name of a piece of land, but to pardon the stone-pelters in spite of the option of crushing them in between two mountains.

He said while in Imran Khan’s rule, a controversial DG NAB’s ‘immoral video’ was made and leaked on the channel of his close associate in order to make cases against his political opponents and get decisions against them, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal PSP chief

Comments

1000 characters

Kamal says ‘looters’ have become more powerful because of IK’s ‘incompetence’

Floating solar project: World Bank invites Pakistan to hold talks on $341.5m loan

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

Support for fuel management: Govt in search of a feasible plan

Jul-Apr trade deficit widens 64.79pc to $39.264bn YoY

Broadening the tax base: FBR urged to use data available with PSX

PM takes stock of wheat situation

PM for providing cash credit facilities to PASSCO

Imran embarks upon anti-govt protest streak

Monthly FCA: Nepra raises tariffs of power distributors

Security for CPEC: MoI asked to hold monthly review meetings

Read more stories