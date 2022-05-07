Kamal says ‘looters’ have become more powerful because of IK’s ‘incompetence’

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that holding local body elections in the absence of local body law means full control of powers and resources by the provincial governments.

He said without full implementation of Article 140A, Pakistan’s problems can neither be solved, nor the country and economy will develop.

The situation in the country is changing very fast. With his ‘incompetence’, Imran Khan has not only made ‘looters’ of national wealth more powerful in the country but has also sold Sindh into the hands of their next generation.

He expressed these views while addressing party office-bearers and workers on the occasion of an Eidul Fitr party held at Pakistan House.

President PSP Anis Kaim Khani and other key officials were also present.

Kamal further said that Imran Khan has unfortunately made mockery of the State of Madinah of the beloved Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The state of Madinah is not the name of a piece of land, but to pardon the stone-pelters in spite of the option of crushing them in between two mountains.

He said while in Imran Khan’s rule, a controversial DG NAB’s ‘immoral video’ was made and leaked on the channel of his close associate in order to make cases against his political opponents and get decisions against them, he said.

