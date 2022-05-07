UN calls for end to Russian war in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations and several countries called Thursday for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, with little mention of reviving the two countries’ apparently stalled peace talks.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and of the Charter of the United Nations,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a Security Council meeting organized by the United States.

“It must end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the entire world,” he added.

Guterres recently visited Moscow and Kyiv to advocate for the evacuation of civilians from the battered port city of Mariupol, from where several hundred people have been able to escape since the weekend.

The majority of the Security Council’s members, including China, the United States, Ireland, France and Mexico called for an end to the months-old conflict.

The Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun underscored that only diplomacy would end the fighting, criticizing arms shipments to Ukraine.

His Kenyan counterpart Martin Kimani called for Guterres’ mediation.

“Every opportunity must be used to achieve peace,” said Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya.

According to diplomats, non-permanent members of the Security Council Norway and Mexico submitted a text expressing “strong support to the efforts of the Secretary-General and the offer of his good offices in the search for a peaceful solution.”

An adoption of the statement, which would be the first show of unity in the council since Russia’s February 24 invasion, remains uncertain.

“There is time,” Deputy Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told AFP when asked if Moscow might approve it.