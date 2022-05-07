Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.750 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,264.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.865 billion, followed by Natural Gas (PKR 5.672 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.703 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.696 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.493 billion), Silver (PKR 1.217 billion), DJ (PKR 598.367 million), SP 500 (PKR 288.657 million), Platinum (PKR 163.241 million), Japan Equity (PKR 60.954 million), Copper (PKR 18.552 million) and Brent (PKR 11.295 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 15.524 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Gold Copper Crude Oil Silver PMEX NSDQ 100 Agricultural Commodities

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Floating solar project: World Bank invites Pakistan to hold talks on $341.5m loan

MoF prepares draft policy on SOEs

Support for fuel management: Govt in search of a feasible plan

Jul-Apr trade deficit widens 64.79pc to $39.264bn YoY

Broadening the tax base: FBR urged to use data available with PSX

PM takes stock of wheat situation

PM for providing cash credit facilities to PASSCO

Imran embarks upon anti-govt protest streak

Monthly FCA: Nepra raises tariffs of power distributors

Security for CPEC: MoI asked to hold monthly review meetings

Read more stories