KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.750 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,264.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.865 billion, followed by Natural Gas (PKR 5.672 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.703 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.696 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.493 billion), Silver (PKR 1.217 billion), DJ (PKR 598.367 million), SP 500 (PKR 288.657 million), Platinum (PKR 163.241 million), Japan Equity (PKR 60.954 million), Copper (PKR 18.552 million) and Brent (PKR 11.295 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 15.524 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022