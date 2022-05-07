KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 107,659 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,667 tonnes of import cargo and 26,992 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 80,667 comprised of 41,524 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,887 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,104 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 36,152 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,992 tonnes comprised of 21,292 tonnes of containerized cargo and 5,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 6488 containers comprising of 2850 containers import and 3638 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 856 of 20’s and 835 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 162 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 546 of 20’s and 191 of 40’s loaded containers while 484 of 20’s and 1113 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

Around, 08 ships namely, MT Lahore, Msc Iris, Gfs Prestige, Friend-3, Ilia-10, Bamba, Clemens Schulte and Independent have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 05 ships namely, Diyala, Kmtc Mundra, Bay Spirit, Talassa and Gfs Prestige have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 14 ships namely Clerocean Apollon, Solar Roma, Northern Dedication, MSC Malin, An Haistar, MT Quetta, Xin Wu Han, Cosco Thailand, Budapest Express, KMTC Colombo, E-Press Anglesey, Tarlan, Xin Pu Dong and Jannes were likely to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, EM Astoria, Seaways Reyes and Ocean Pioneer left the Port on Friday morning, while five more ships, Diyala, Mol Courage, Pictor, Sun Master and Glory Harvest are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 215,780 tonnes, comprising 165,628 tonnes imports cargo and 50,152 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,552` Containers (2,784 TEUs Imports and 2,768 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Able Sailor, Iraklis, Al-Salam and Tail Winds & three more ships, Southern Xantis, MSC Ermenia and Trabzon carrying Palm oil, Corn, Gas Oil, Soyabean, Chemicals, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, MW-2, FOTCO, FAP, EVTL, QICT and PIBT on Friday, 06th May-2022.

