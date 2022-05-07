Brecorder Logo
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 07 May, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 06, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
RAH Sec.                     B.O.Punjab                               80,000           6.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 80,000           6.75
Intermarket Sec.             D.G.Cement                            1,029,604          64.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,029,604          64.90
Fortune Sec.                 Dawood Lawrencepur                      300,000         209.17
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                300,000         209.17
Fortune Sec.                 First National Equit                    800,000           7.06
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                800,000           7.06
M/s. Ktrade Securities       KASB Modaraba                         4,000,000           2.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              4,000,000           2.00
MRA Sec.                     Lotte Chemical Ltd                       50,000          21.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 50,000          21.10
Fortune Sec.                 MCB-Arif Habib Inv                      917,500          26.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                917,500          26.50
Next Capital                 Nat. Refinery                               500         255.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500         255.00
Fairway Securities           P. S. O                                   3,000         170.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  3,000         170.70
Adam Usman Sec               Pak Elektron                              1,000          18.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000          18.20
Equity Master Sec.           Pak Refinery                             30,000          16.68
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 30,000          16.68
Adam Usman Sec               Pioneer Cement                              500          65.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500          65.30
RAH Sec.                     Systems Ltd.                              5,200         385.00
Fairway Securities                                                     1,250         390.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  6,450         385.97
Fortune Sec.                 Thatta Cement Co.                        80,000          17.97
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 80,000          17.97
M. M. M. A. Khanani          TRG Pakistan Ltd.                        10,000          78.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          78.40
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        7,308,554
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

