KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 06, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== RAH Sec. B.O.Punjab 80,000 6.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 6.75 Intermarket Sec. D.G.Cement 1,029,604 64.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,029,604 64.90 Fortune Sec. Dawood Lawrencepur 300,000 209.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 209.17 Fortune Sec. First National Equit 800,000 7.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 7.06 M/s. Ktrade Securities KASB Modaraba 4,000,000 2.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000,000 2.00 MRA Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 50,000 21.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 21.10 Fortune Sec. MCB-Arif Habib Inv 917,500 26.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 917,500 26.50 Next Capital Nat. Refinery 500 255.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 255.00 Fairway Securities P. S. O 3,000 170.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 170.70 Adam Usman Sec Pak Elektron 1,000 18.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 18.20 Equity Master Sec. Pak Refinery 30,000 16.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 16.68 Adam Usman Sec Pioneer Cement 500 65.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 65.30 RAH Sec. Systems Ltd. 5,200 385.00 Fairway Securities 1,250 390.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,450 385.97 Fortune Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 80,000 17.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 17.97 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 10,000 78.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 78.40 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 7,308,554 ===========================================================================================

