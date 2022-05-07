KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 06, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
RAH Sec. B.O.Punjab 80,000 6.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 6.75
Intermarket Sec. D.G.Cement 1,029,604 64.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,029,604 64.90
Fortune Sec. Dawood Lawrencepur 300,000 209.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 209.17
Fortune Sec. First National Equit 800,000 7.06
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 7.06
M/s. Ktrade Securities KASB Modaraba 4,000,000 2.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000,000 2.00
MRA Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 50,000 21.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 21.10
Fortune Sec. MCB-Arif Habib Inv 917,500 26.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 917,500 26.50
Next Capital Nat. Refinery 500 255.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 255.00
Fairway Securities P. S. O 3,000 170.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 170.70
Adam Usman Sec Pak Elektron 1,000 18.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 18.20
Equity Master Sec. Pak Refinery 30,000 16.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 16.68
Adam Usman Sec Pioneer Cement 500 65.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 65.30
RAH Sec. Systems Ltd. 5,200 385.00
Fairway Securities 1,250 390.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,450 385.97
Fortune Sec. Thatta Cement Co. 80,000 17.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,000 17.97
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 10,000 78.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 78.40
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 7,308,554
===========================================================================================
