SBP says back to 5 working days a week

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that it will now observe a 5-day working week, announcing its office timings with immediate effect via circular letter on Friday.

"Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with prayer/ lunch break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. whereas on Friday office hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with prayer/lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m," stated the SBP.

"Banks / Microfinance Banks (MFBs) may prescribe business (banking) hours for public dealing as per their business requirements provided the business (banking) hours being observed by the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) are complied with as a minimum benchmark for this purpose.

The SBP said that in order to ensure the availability of basic banking facilities to business community and public at large, banks / MFBs may open their selected branches situated in major cities / business centers / commercial markets & hubs / ports etc. on Saturdays as per their business requirements.

"The collection booths of banks located at Custom Houses / Ports shall remain open 24/7 as per existing practice. However, banks / MFBs shall submit a complete list of branches that will be opened on Saturdays to the Banking Policy & Regulations Department and also place the updated list of such branches on their websites. For the information of customers, banks / MFBs shall prominently display in the concerned branch that this branch will remain open on Saturdays.

"The above instructions shall continue to remain in force unless modified or withdrawn."

Last month, bank employees had staged a demonstration in front of the central bank head office, urging the government and the regulator to revert to old timings after the SBP increased its working days from five to six a week, in accordance with the new government's regulations, while also changing its office and business timings for the month of Ramazan.

Scores of employees representing different banks thronged the II Chundrigar Road, the 'Wall Street' of Pakistan, expressing their displeasure at the announcement.

Separately, in a notification issued on Friday, the federal government announced that its offices will remain open six days a week.

As per a notification, working hours from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday will be from 8am to 3pm, with a half hour lunch/prayer break at 1pm. Meanwhile, the working hours for Friday will be 8am till 1pm.

