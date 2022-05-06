Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe’s mother denies he has agreed deal to stay at PSG

AFP 06 May, 2022

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe’s mother has denied a report in France that her son has agreed in principle to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for up to another three years and shun a move to Real Madrid.

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that PSG’s Qatari owners had offered Mbappe a salary of 50 million euros ($53 million) a season and a loyalty bonus of 100 million euros if he stays.

The report said the club had offered a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

But Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari tweeted that the French World Cup-winning forward had not yet come to a decision.

“There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or with any other club),” she said. “Discussions around the future of Kylian are continuing calmly to allow him to make the best choice, respecting all the parties involved,” she added.

Mbappe, 23, has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who this week reached the Champions League final just days after securing a 35th Spanish title.

Mikel Arteta signs new contract at Arsenal

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, are battling to hold onto their biggest asset.

Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Champions League final PSG’s Qatari Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

1000 characters

Mbappe’s mother denies he has agreed deal to stay at PSG

Rupee falls another 0.5% against US dollar as market opens after Eid break

KSA urged not to withdraw its deposits: Miftah

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

Oil rises as supply concerns persist

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: LHC grants pre-arrest bail to Sheikh Rashid

SSGC announces 3-day closure of CNG stations in Sindh

Pakistan Petroleum begins oil & gas production from DS X-1 well

Indian opposition seeks higher compensation for COVID deaths after damning WHO report

K-Electric awards $84mn EPC contract to Siemens Pakistan

National strike in Sri Lanka to demand govt step down

Read more stories