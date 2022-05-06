‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said that the government would form an inquiry commission to probe the alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that the terms of reference (TORs) of the commission would be presented in the upcoming cabinet meeting, adding the commission would be constituted under the supervision of an unbiased person so that nobody can raise a finger against the findings of the report. She further stated that all those who had levelled false allegations of ‘foreign conspiracy’ would not be spared.

The information minister said that the PTI leadership was not lamenting a foreign conspiracy, but in reality, they were utilizing all-out efforts to save Farah Gogi who was a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

“The “gang of thieves looted” the national exchequer and the gifts of Tosha Khana for four years, and now they have launched ‘Save Farah Gogi movement’ under the title of a foreign conspiracy,” she castigated.

Lambasting the PTI chairman Imran Khan, and his party leaders, the information minister said that the “gang of conspirators” kept on looting the people of Pakistan for four years, and now they are spending time screaming and shedding tears.

“Imran Khan is trying to save Farah Gogi, whereas, PM Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the inflation-stricken people of Pakistan,” Marriyum maintained.

The “economic terrorists”, who laid economic mines, are mourning their incompetence and corruption, flayed Marriyum. “Inflation in the country is at an all-time high because of Imran Khan’s incompetence and corruption,” she said, adding that his corruption and incompetence ruined the economy and gave rise to unemployment and inflation.

She said that during Imran Khan’s rule, the prices of flour, sugar, ghee, medicines, and fertilisers reached all-time high in the country’s history. She added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given relief to the people, who had been suffering from inflation for four years, within two weeks.

PTI rejects govt's proposed commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy': Fawad

“Today, there are no queues of mothers, sisters, and daughters for purchasing one kilogram of sugar outside the Utility Stores,” said Marriyum.

“Today, people are getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee. Today, brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are forging business partnerships for national development,” she added.

Marriyum said that as PM Imran Khan kept on roaming door-to-door with “a begging bowl”, the present government is making all-out efforts to clean the “filth” spread by the PTI government. She blamed Imran Khan for the high fuel and electricity prices in the country.

Talking about the current government’s policies, she said contrary to the PTI government, the coalition federal government under Shehbaz Sharif is striving for providing relief from the destructive policies of Imran Khan.

She said that within just two weeks after forming the government Shehbaz Sharif has brought sugar, ghee, and wheat flour prices at the Utility Stores to the lowest level in the past four years. She said that the government will not allow cartels and mafias to loot the people of Pakistan as was allowed by Imran Khan.

While slamming Imran Khan, she said that on one side he used the Riasat-e-Madina term and on the other side allowed all the corrupts to loot national resources, adding that he could not befool the people by harping on ‘foreign conspiracy’ mantra.

This “shameless gang sold” Kashmir and extended damage to the foreign policy of Pakistan, said the information minister, adding the ‘Farah Gogi rescue gang’ was tweeting anti-national agreements of its own government.

Responding to the former information minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry’s statement, she said that Imran’s “corruption, loot, and plunder” were the cause of a ruined economy, unemployment, and worst inflation.

Those who looted the treasury and the national exchequer for four years were now trying to save Farah Gogi in the name of a foreign conspiracy.

Now, she said brotherly countries, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, were forging business partnerships for the country’s development while in the past former PM Imran used to beg for assistance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022