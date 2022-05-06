PM, CM offer Eid prayers at Raiwind: PM says govt will overcome all economic challenges

LAHORE: Terming the current economic challenges as critical, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism to overcome the difficulties with the support of coalition partners through hard work.

While addressing the PML-N workers and people hailing from different walks of life after offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Raiwind, Shehbaz said: “We would have to move this journey towards progress and prosperity with dedication and hard work coupled with honesty. To achieve this goal, we would require prayers and support of the nation”.

At the Eid prayer, prayers were offered for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of the nation and the country. The PM also exchanged Eid greetings with the people. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and a large number of PML-N MPAs and activists also offered the prayer.

While addressing on the occasion, the premier said: “Pakistan is under severe economic stress, but there is no need to get worried, as through a collective responsibility, we along with the support of other allied parties will not leave any stone unturned to address these issues”.

Shehbaz also said that he would soon address the nation and mention these challenges in detail. He assured that they would resume the journey of fast progress and prosperity that had been disrupted during 2018 by an incompetent government which played havoc with the economy.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Sharif said on the occasion that the PML-N workers remained committed with the party leadership and had faced trials and tribulations during the last four years. He expressed his firm resolve to serve the masses devotedly and provide ease in the lives of the people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the retired and serving civil and administration officers on Eid day, expressed his resolve to serve the nation with the support of talented and competent officers.

The PM maintained that talented officers provide guidance to the political government for achieving national progress and prosperity and added that a skipper could not deliver without his team.

Shehbaz Sharif said that all the mega projects including Metro, Orange Line and others had been completed due to the untiring efforts of the government servants; however, under the garb of accountability and transparency, officials had been harassed without any reason which hampered their performance. He assured to remove the apprehensions of civil servants.

In the meeting, chief secretary Punjab, secretaries of different departments, former chief secretaries and heads of various departments submitted proposals related to future projects, role of effective bureaucracy and provision of relief to the public in different sectors.

Further, the PM also held a meeting with eminent religious scholar Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Nabeera Raghib Naeemi and Mufti Imtiaz at his residence, here on Wednesday. The PM extended Eid greetings and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

