Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz Gill: PM orders probe into motorway accident

APP 06 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered a probe into an accident that took place on Motorway, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill sustained injuries.

Former special assistant to the prime minister Dr Shahbaz Gill had received minor injuries along with three other people in a car crash on M-2 Motorway. According to Shahbaz Gill, the incident was an attempt to murder him in which a vehicle chased and hit his vehicle.

Taking notice of the incident, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure justice in the investigation process. He expressed sympathies over the injuries to Dr Shahbaz Gill and his companions.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister motorway accident Dr Shahbaz

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz Gill: PM orders probe into motorway accident

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Cigarettes, beverages: FBR asked to increase FED rates thru FY23 budget

SBP notifies office hours for today

Read more stories