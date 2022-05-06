Brecorder Logo
Eid celebrated in Faisalabad in peaceful manner

Press Release 06 May, 2022

FAISALABAD: Eidul Fitr was celebrated in Faisalabad district with traditional enthusiasm. The district administration had made comprehensive administrative and security arrangements in order to ensure observance of Eid in a smooth and peaceful manner.

After the Eid prayer, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited Old Age Home and met with senior citizens. He presented Eid greetings and gifts to them. ACs Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Incharge Rabia Khalid and others were also present.

Deputy Commissioner inquired about the health of elderly people and directed the administration of old age home to take special care of them. He asked them about the facilities being provided to them and expressed satisfaction on them. He appealed the young generation to give due respect to their parents and give them their rights so they could not come to these centres.

Deputy Commissioner also visited Darul Aman and gave Eid gifts to the inmate women. He also checked the available facilities at the centre.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited different wards of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and presented Eid gifts to patients which were arranged by Heart Saver Foundation (HSF). General Secretary HSF Kashif Farooq was also present.

Medical Social Officer Aasia Faqir Hussain, Manager Asma Muzzamal and members of HSF were also present. Deputy Commissioner expressed best wishes for patients and prayed for their early recovery.

