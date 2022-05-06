Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rich tributes paid to Sehrai on first martyrdom anniversary

APP 06 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to senior APHC leader, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on his first martyrdom anniversary on Thursday.

Senior APHC leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian police custody in Jammu last year on May 5, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, including General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Zamrooda Habib, Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Jameel Ahmad, Dr Musaib, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, IIOJK Bar member, Advocate G N Shaheen, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Altaf Hussain Wani, Nazir Ahmad Shawl and Qazi Imran in their separate statements said that the death of Ashraf Sehrai was an irreversible loss but his sacrifices should not be allowed to be forgotten and his mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The statements said the people who were responsible for his custodial death are yet to be brought to justice.

The statements reiterated that the people of Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle till complete success. It said the Indian government was directly responsible for Sehrai’s custodial murder. It added said that there was dire need to have a credible investigation into the incident to ascertain the real facts that led to the tragic death of the Kashmiri leader.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders Jameel Ahmad and Dr Musaib led a function in Srinagar holding banners in memory of the martyred leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and reiterated to continue the martyrs’ mission despite all odds.

IIOJK APHC leaders Rich tributes Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai

Comments

1000 characters

Rich tributes paid to Sehrai on first martyrdom anniversary

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Cigarettes, beverages: FBR asked to increase FED rates thru FY23 budget

SBP notifies office hours for today

Read more stories