Rich tributes paid to Sehrai on first martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to senior APHC leader, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai on his first martyrdom anniversary on Thursday.

Senior APHC leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian police custody in Jammu last year on May 5, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, including General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Zamrooda Habib, Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Jameel Ahmad, Dr Musaib, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, IIOJK Bar member, Advocate G N Shaheen, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Altaf Hussain Wani, Nazir Ahmad Shawl and Qazi Imran in their separate statements said that the death of Ashraf Sehrai was an irreversible loss but his sacrifices should not be allowed to be forgotten and his mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The statements said the people who were responsible for his custodial death are yet to be brought to justice.

The statements reiterated that the people of Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle till complete success. It said the Indian government was directly responsible for Sehrai’s custodial murder. It added said that there was dire need to have a credible investigation into the incident to ascertain the real facts that led to the tragic death of the Kashmiri leader.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders Jameel Ahmad and Dr Musaib led a function in Srinagar holding banners in memory of the martyred leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and reiterated to continue the martyrs’ mission despite all odds.