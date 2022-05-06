Governor offers Eid prayers at Badshahi Mosque, meets people

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema remained quite busy throughout Tuesday, the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The governor offered Eid prayers at the Badshahi Mosque. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for development, prosperity and peace in the country.

Prayers were also offered for the liberation of the people of Occupied Kashmiri and Palestine. After the prayers, the governor met people at the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Governor Cheema also met the employees on duty at the Governor House. Later, he visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal and offered Fateha there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022