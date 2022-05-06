PPP leader Khursheed says cases against PTI leaders must be withdrawn forthwith

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident should be withdrawn forthwith.

Khursheed Shah said in a statement that PPP does not believe in the politics of revenge. He said that the cases against PTI leaders should not have been lodged over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

He said that the incident had taken place in Saudi Arabia and it is inappropriate to register cases in Pakistan. He said that the cases against PTI leaders should be withdrawn.

He said that action should be taken against those who are violating the law. He asked the coalition government to carefully deliver statements on PTI’s ‘long march’.

Shah said that the PPP should have been consulted before giving any statement about the political situation as it is also part of the coalition government. Khursheed Shah said that PPP always fights for democracy.

He asked PTI leadership to elaborate on its achievements during his 3.5-year tenure and alleged that PTI failed to give relief to the nation.

The PPP leader also opposed the dissolution of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB); however, he suggested amending its laws.

Earlier on April 29, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanullah said that Pakistan would request Saudi Arabia to take action against elements involved in raising slogans at Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH).

Condemning the act, Rana Sanaullah had alleged that the shameful act was planned in Pakistan by a “select group.” “This shameful act was planned in Pakistan at the behest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed,” he alleged.

“Pakistani government will request Saudi Arabia authorities to provide identification of the culprits involved in this shameful act for action against them,” he had said adding that government will take advice from Law Ministry for proceeding action against such elements.