Sharjeel seeks water distribution as per 1991 Accord

PPI 06 May, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday appealed to the federal government to take notice of acute water shortage in Sindh province.

In a statement here, he stated that the people of province were facing severe shortage of even drinking water. He urged the federal government to ensure judicious distribution of water among the federating units according to the 1991 Water Accord.

Memon said that the growers and farmers were protesting as production of crops had been severally affected due to water scarcity.

He said that Sindh had an important role in the agricultural economy of the country. “The country’s economy is already facing challenges, and if paucity of water persists, economic challenges of country could get even worse.”

The provincial minister appealed to the federal government to ensure water releases to Sindh under the 1991 Accord.

