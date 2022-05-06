Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Coffee: Domestic prices rise in Vietnam

Reuters 06 May, 2022

HANOI: Coffee prices in Vietnam edged up this week on higher demand and tighter supplies as farmers ran down their inventories, while trading activities were muted in Indonesia due to Eid Al-Fitr holiday, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee at 41,000-42,500 dong($1.79-$1.85) per kg, up from 39,000-40,000 dong range last week. “Farmers have sold most of their stocks. Limited supplies and picked-up demand pushed prices higher,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

“Domestic prices also inched higher following an increase in global prices.” Another trader based in the same region said the current downpour in the Central Highlands actually supported coffee trees.

The London ICE July contract settled up $22 at $2,137 per tonne on Wednesday.

Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a discount of $200-$220 per tonne, unchanged from a week ago.

coffee prices Coffee export coffee crop coffee rates

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Coffee: Domestic prices rise in Vietnam

Addition of over Rs500bn to power circular debt: WB holds previous govt, Nepra responsible

Salaried class: FTO tells FBR to bring down tax slabs, thresholds in FY23 budget

POL products’ prices will not be raised: finance minister

Dr Murtaza appointed SBP’s acting governor

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Govt decides to form probe commission

IK says he knows those who ‘contributed to conspiracy’

Only ‘high-powered’ judicial commission acceptable: PTI

‘Misuse’ of blasphemy law: Mazari seeks intervention of UN special rapporteurs

Cigarettes, beverages: FBR asked to increase FED rates thru FY23 budget

SBP notifies office hours for today

Read more stories