Eid holidays: 10,000 provided medical facilities at LGH free of charge

LAHORE: More than 10,000 patients were provided free medical facilities under the Punjab government’s policy at the Lahore General Hospital during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays while the Dialysis Center also remained functional and 200 people underwent free dialysis.

Moreover, it was ensured that full medical facilities were being provided to every citizen who came to LGH during these days, said Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar here on Thursday.

Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed also visited various departments of General Hospital during the Eid holidays and inquired about the health of the patients where he also shared their joys of Eid and distributed gifts among them. He praised the working of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff during Eid days and said that these are the real heroes of our society and we salute them.

MS LGH Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Focal Person Emergency Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were also present on the occasion. Principal Prof Al-freed while talking to the patients and their families, said that the people associated with the field of medicine have to serve the suffering humanity all the time and instead of their families even on the festival of happiness they have to provide timely relief to the patients.

He added that actually this is the true profession of serving the ailing humanity and the professional services of doctors, nurses and paramedics cannot be measured by money. Speaking on this occasion, the patients and their attendants thanked the LGH administration for providing the best and free medical facilities and prayed for them as well.

