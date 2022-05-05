Govt will form commission to probe Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy claims: Marriyum

The government has decided to form an inquiry commission to investigate former prime minister Imran Khans's claims about a foreign conspiracy to oust the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led governemnt.

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday during a press conference.

The minister said that the commission would be headed by an impartial person so no one would be able to “raise a finger” against them and that the commission’s terms of reference would be laid before the federal cabinet at its next meeting.

The inquiry report would also be made public, she added.

She added that the foreign conspiracy is a lie made up to save former PM's wife Bushra Bibi's close aide Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Khan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ordered an inquiry against Farah on allegations of accumulating “illegal assets beyond known sources of income, and money laundering.”

‘US-backed conspiracy’: Imran demands CJP constitute commission

Former PM Imran has repeatedly blamed a West-led conspiracy for the no-confidence motion against him. He also flashed a a piece of paper during a rally on March 27, which he said was a letter proving the threat made to his government.

He said the “threat letter” carried details of a meeting that Asad Majeed Khan, ambassador of Pakistan to the US, had with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu in which the latter allegedly threatened Pakistan.

Lu apparently said Khan's continuation as prime minister would have repercussions for bilateral relations. Khan claimed that the US was annoyed with his “independent foreign policy” and visit to Moscow.

Imran and his party have also claimed that the alleged threat of his ouster in the cable and the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly were interconnected. He said in his speeches that the NSC had endorsed the alleged conspiracy.