Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters - von der Leyen

Reuters 04 May, 2022

STRASBOURG: The European Union will ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters as part of a sixth sanctions package over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the bloc's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"They will not be allowed to distribute their content anymore in the European Union, in whatever shape or form, be it on cable, via satellite, on the internet or via smartphone apps," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg.

Russian media accuses YouTube of ‘censorship’

She called the TV channels "mouthpieces that amplify (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's lies and propaganda aggressively".

"We should not give them a stage anymore to spread these lies," she added.

Vladimir Putin EU Ursula von der Leyen state owned broadcasters

Comments

1000 characters

EU to ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters - von der Leyen

Govt, allies to work together to resolve Pakistan's economic issues: PM Shehbaz

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country with religious zeal and fervour

SBP: Dr Murtaza to assume charge of acting governor?

PM conveys Eid greetings to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

US reviewing tariffs on Chinese goods set to end in July

Fed convenes to launch new salvo against record US inflation

COAS Bajwa spends Eid with troops at LoC

Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses

BMW, Mercedes-Benz to sell car-sharing joint venture to Stellantis

Gas supply issues: Base tariff of KE increases to Rs31/kWh

Read more stories